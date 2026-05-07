Azerbaijan and Ukraine sign MoU on e-Permit system's rollout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the implementation of the electronic permit system (e-Permit) in international road transport, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba in Leipzig.

During the meeting, we discussed the expansion of cooperation in the field of transport between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, especially increasing transit opportunities in international road transport, and the application of digital solutions.

"We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of an electronic permit system (e-Permit) in international road transport. This initiative will facilitate the simplification of border crossings, digitalization of transport, and the creation of a more flexible and efficient operating environment for carriers," he noted.