IsDB: Azerbaijan has potential to become donor country in not-too-distant future (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan has potential to become a donor country in the not-too-distant future, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Azerbaijan.

Al Jasser pointed out that that the IsDB is very bullish on Azerbaijan.

“We're already looking at possibility of financing more projects in Azerbaijan. Because we're confident about Azerbaijan's future, about the way the economy is managed. This is really what we need to see in members of the Islamic Development Bank. We look forward to Azerbaijan becoming an advanced economy and a donor country rather than a borrower. I don't think that's a long way to go,” he said.

The IsDB Group chairman also praised Azerbaijan’s evolving role as a hub for international trade and logistics.

“First, Azerbaijan is blessed with a very good, convenient strategic location that helps a lot. Second, I think the way the economy is managed is very prudent. Azerbaijan has been building friendly relationships in the neighborhood, which is very important for economic development. In this regard, Azerbaijan and other countries in the region deserve a lot of credit because they want to focus on the development of their economies, creating good jobs for their young people. With Azerbaijan being ahead of the game there, I think a lot of people find it a good hub to enhance the routes of trade, logistics, the transport, be it railroads or highways or sea ferries. All of that will make, maybe already making Azerbaijan an important crossroads for trade in the region, and that should enhance the growth potential of all the countries in the region. Azerbaijan is playing a very positive role in that process,” he said.