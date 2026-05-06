Azerbaijan forming institutional foundations of digital transformation - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Institutional foundations of digital transformation are being formed in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said at the 5th Agribusiness Development Forum held within the framework of the Caspian Agro Week in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the agricultural sector has become a globally transformed system, and technology is at the heart of these changes.

He noted that the agricultural technologies market is rapidly expanding, and this growth is due to objective necessity.

"The global agri-tech market reached $25 billion in 2025. According to forecasts, this figure will increase to $75 billion over the next 10 years," Asadov explained.

According to the deputy minister, the world is facing increasing food demand.

"According to UN forecasts, more food production will be required in the next 25 years than in previous millennia. However, resource constraints make this process even more difficult, and only data-driven technological solutions can meet this challenge," he explained.

Asadov said that there are successful international experiences in the agricultural sector.

"Countries such as the Netherlands and Israel have become global leaders by building their agriculture on knowledge and technology. This shows that competitive advantage depends not on the volume of resources, but on their management," he underscored.

The deputy minister added that important steps are being taken in Azerbaijan towards the digital transformation of the agricultural sector.

"Managing the entire chain from production to export on digital platforms can significantly increase our country's agricultural export potential," he also said.

Asadov emphasized that the institutional foundations of digital transformation are being formed in Azerbaijan.

"The creation of the Digital Development Council allows for a more coordinated implementation of this process," the official concluded.

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