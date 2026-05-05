Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss strengthening environmental cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. A meeting was held between Rashad Ismayilov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and a delegation led by David Songulashvili, Georgia’s Minister of Environment and Agriculture, Trend reports via the Ministry of Ecology.

Meanwhile, it was noted that during the meeting, current issues of cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the two countries and future prospects were discussed.

At the same time, the delegation was briefed on preparations for the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and World Environment Day (WED) to be held in the country.

Azerbaijan will host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) from May 17–22, 2026, alongside World Environment Day, focusing on the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities". This UN-Habitat event aims to tackle the global housing crisis, highlighting that nearly 3 billion people face inadequate housing, while driving action on sustainable, inclusive urban development and climate adaptation.