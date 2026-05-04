Azerbaijan House in Stuttgart hosts event honoring Mir Jalal Pashayev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. A memorial event was held at the Azerbaijan House in Stuttgart, Germany, on the occasion of the 118th anniversary of the birth of prominent writer, literary critic, scientist and educator Mir Jalal Pashayev, Trend reports.

The event was attended by teachers and students of the weekend Azerbaijani school under the Azerbaijan House, diaspora activists, family members of Shahin Najafov, a martyr of the First Karabakh War, and representatives of the local community.

Among the guests were Matthias Wolf, Advisor to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of the state of Baden-Württemberg, as well as German and Italian intellectuals.

Head of the Stuttgart Azerbaijan House, member of the Board of Directors of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, composer Gunay Mirzayeva spoke about the rich life path and diverse creativity of the writer. He emphasized the exceptional contributions of Mir Jalal Pashayev to the development of Azerbaijani literature and scientific thought. He noted that his works fully describe the national-spiritual values ​​and historical past of our people.

Journalist Svetlana Mirzayeva, recipient of the Order of "Shohrat", shared her memories of her teacher Mir Jalal Pashayev with the participants. She noted that Mir Jalal Pashayev, who raised a large army of students, considered the preservation of the purity of our native language and its perfect mastery a moral duty for every Azerbaijani, and formed a high civic position in his students. Both the literary and scientific heritage of the writer is a moral textbook that instills vital values ​​in the younger generation.

Aida Valiyeva, a 10th grade student living in Stuttgart and a young ambassador of the European Parliament, made an interesting presentation about the work of Mir Jalal Pashayev.

Matthias Wolf, Advisor to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, expressed his satisfaction with participating in the event dedicated to the memory of the writer, educator and scientist with a diverse creative work. He expressed his desire to translate a number of the writer's works into German.

There are currently 32 Azerbaijan Houses operating in 20 countries around the world. One of them is the Stuttgart Azerbaijan House, which opened earlier this year.