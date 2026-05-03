Winners of “Baku Marathon 2026” determined (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. On May 3, the “Baku Marathon 2026” was held on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

Turkish athlete Ahmet Alkanoglu was the first among men to cross the finish line. Ukrainian participant Vitaliy Shafar took second place, while Kyrgyz athlete Yerskeldi Akerov finished third.

In the women’s category, Elena Tolstykh from Russia took first place, Anna Yusupova from Azerbaijan came second, and Shirin Akimbay from Kazakhstan placed third.

This year the Baku Marathon was held for the first time on a full 42-kilometer distance instead of the 21-kilometer route. A total of 25,000 participants took part in the marathon.