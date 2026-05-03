Kyrgyzstan reports consistent growth in electricity subscribers

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 3. The number of subscribers to the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan JSC continues to grow steadily, reaching 1,621,292 as of January 1, 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

According to official data, the number of subscribers stood at 1,524,317 on January 1, 2023, increased to 1,554,510 on January 1, 2024, and reached 1,585,005 on January 1, 2025.

Overall, over the three years, the number of subscribers increased by 96,975, or 6.4%.

Kyrgyzstan’s growing population and significant public investment in social and housing infrastructure are driving up electricity demand, fueling the ongoing expansion of the national energy system.