Iran presents US with plan to end war.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Iran, through Pakistan, has presented the United States with a plan for a final cessation of hostilities and is currently awaiting Washington's response, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, Trend reports.

He noted that the proposal was conveyed through Pakistani intermediaries, and the further development of the situation now depends on the position of the United States and its choice between a diplomatic settlement and continued confrontation.

The ministry spokesman added that Tehran is prepared for all possible scenarios and still does not trust the American side.