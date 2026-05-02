Iran launches lending program for individual entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. As of April 30, loans worth 440 million rials (about $332) have been provided to individual entrepreneurs affected by the US and Israeli military airstrikes against Iran, with the support of the government in Iran, Trend reports, citing Iranian media.

According to the information, the loans are being provided to individual entrepreneurs with a 23% repayment rate.

The loan is expected to be repaid within 6 months. Insured entrepreneurs can use the loans provided that they continue their activities in the provinces where they were identified as having suffered damage.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.