Kazakhstan, Thailand explore trade and logistics cooperation in Isan region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 2. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand Margulan Baimukhan has conducted a working visit to the northeastern provinces of Udon Thani and Nong Khai to strengthen bilateral ties in trade, industry, and logistics, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

During a meeting with Udon Thani Governor Rachan Sunhua, the parties discussed expanding interregional cooperation, focusing on the province's status as a major economic and industrial hub in Thailand. The Ambassador presented Kazakhstan's investment climate, highlighting opportunities in the agro-industrial complex, processing industry, and energy sectors.

A meeting with the Udon Thani Provincial Federation of Industries focused on establishing direct contacts between business communities and potential technology transfers.

The delegation also visited Udon Thani’s industrial zone and logistics hub to discuss warehouse infrastructure and the potential for Kazakh companies to leverage Thailand’s position to enter broader Southeast Asian markets.

In Nong Khai, a strategic border province with Laos, discussions at the Customs Department centered on simplifying trade procedures and developing transport corridors connecting Central Asia with the ASEAN region.

Particular attention was paid to using the region's infrastructure for multimodal transportation within the Greater Mekong Subregion.

As a practical outcome of the meetings, an agreement was reached for a business delegation from Udon Thani to participate in the Kazakh-Thai business forum scheduled for late May 2026.

Udon Thani and Nong Khai are vital economic centers in Thailand’s Isan region. Udon Thani boasts a gross regional product of approximately $3 billion, while Nong Khai serves as a critical cross-border trade gateway with a strategic link to international transport routes.