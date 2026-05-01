Azerbaijan puts urban planning and architecture at center of 2026 agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in Azerbaijan is a well-considered decision responding to contemporary challenges, the head of a department at the Baku City Executive Authority, Metin Huseynov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a panel session of the forum on the topic “Public Processes in the Media Sphere,” held in Baku.

“This decision is not limited to a single calendar year and represents the continuation of a new phase in Baku’s urban planning policy—a development model integrated into systemic and international standards. A notable example is the hosting of WUF13 in Baku,” he said.

Huseynov added that Baku’s modern urban landscape and architectural landmarks have already become part of its global image. He also noted that comprehensive measures are being implemented to improve the city’s environmental conditions, including the application of modern technologies, reduction of industrial waste, development of alternative energy sources, and ongoing projects for the protection of the Caspian Sea.

The official further stated that reconstruction and restoration work in the liberated territories, carried out under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, have been met with appreciation from both domestic and international visitors. He noted that during each visit to Karabakh and East Zangezur, new developments and achievements are observed.