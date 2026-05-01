WUF13 gains massive global momentum with 25,000 registrants from over 150 nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Nearly 25,000 people from over 150 countries have registered for WUF13, Read Gasimov, Head of the Baku City Architecture and Urban Planning Department under the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, said during his speech at the III Forum on "Public processes in the media sphere" held today in Baku, organized by the Media Development Agency, Trend reports.

"The fact that nearly 25,000 people from more than 150 countries have already registered is an indication of the high interest in the event. The success of this event is not only related to the organizational level, but also to its correct and effective communication to the public. The media has a great responsibility in communicating the discussed approaches, innovative solutions and achieved results to a wide audience," he said.

According to him, sustainable urban development, ensuring inclusion, and improving the quality of life are among the main priorities in our country.

"The large-scale construction work carried out in the liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur is a clear indicator of Azerbaijan's urban planning policy. At the same time, consistent measures are being taken to shape the urban landscape, increase green zones, and protect architectural objects. Our projects in line with the challenges of global urbanization are met with interest by the world community. This approach is a confirmation of Azerbaijan's successful urban planning policy at the global level," Gasimov added.