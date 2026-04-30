Canada–Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group resumes activities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. On April 30, a meeting of the Canada–Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group was held in the Parliament of Canada, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Canada wrote on on its official X account, Trend reports.

Addressing the event, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy, Mr. Vusal Suleymanov, responded to questions from Members of Parliament regarding the priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy and Azerbaijan–Canada relations. He also provided relevant information on the normalization process in Azerbaijan–Armenia relations, Azerbaijan’s energy policy and its role in global energy security, as well as its participation in major transport and logistics projects.