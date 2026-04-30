PremiumIran expands renewable energy capacity with new solar plant launch
A new solar power plant has been launched in Torbat-e Jam County, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran. The event was attended by key officials, including the Governor and Deputy Minister of Energy. The plant will reduce fossil fuel use and lower pollution levels in the area.
Premium content
Get full access to in-depth analysis, exclusive reports and weekly briefings.
Welcome offer $10 $1 first month Then $10 / monthGet the offer
Already have an account? Login