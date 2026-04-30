Kyrgyzstan pushes urgent digital transformation agenda

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 30. President of the Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a Decree "On urgent measures for the effective implementation of digital transformation in the Kyrgyz Republic", Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

The document notes that comprehensive measures are being implemented in the country to introduce modern digital technologies across all key sectors, including public administration, the social sphere, education, healthcare, and the economy.

Moreover, it is also emphasized that despite significant progress in the digitalization of public services, bureaucratic barriers for businesses remain, and certain components of the e-government system are not functioning effectively, particularly in interaction with citizens in the regions and local self-government bodies.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the country’s further development is directly linked to digital transformation, with total digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies defined as priority directions to enhance efficiency across all sectors of the economy and public administration.

The decree was adopted to accelerate digital transformation, improve the e-government system, develop the domestic software and digital technology market, and establish IT parks in all regions of the country.