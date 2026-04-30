Uzbekistan’s UZCARD partners with Kazakh banks to boost cross-border payments

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 30. Uzbekistan’s national payment system UZCARD has partnered with Kazakhstan’s Tenge Bank and Halyk Bank to expand card acceptance for Uzbek users in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

According to the statement, the parties have signed a trilateral memorandum of cooperation aimed at enhancing cashless payment capabilities for UZCARD cardholders abroad, with a primary focus on Kazakhstan.

The agreement will allow Uzbek citizens traveling to Kazakhstan to use their domestic payment cards more seamlessly across the country’s retail and service networks, including shops, hotels, and restaurants, via Halyk Bank’s extensive terminal infrastructure.

“Today, we are taking an important step toward ensuring that the convenience of cashless payments does not stop at national borders. The signed memorandum will enable citizens of Uzbekistan to use their local cards, including UZCARD, in Kazakhstan as easily as they do at home,” said Murat Koshenov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Halyk Bank.

He added that in the near future, visitors from Uzbekistan will be able to use their payment cards across Kazakhstan without restrictions, benefiting from a more integrated and user-friendly payment ecosystem.