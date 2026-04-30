Turkmengaz targets expanded co-op with Chinese firms in oil and gas equipment

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 30. Turkmenistan’s State Concern Turkmengaz has identified expanded cooperation with Chinese companies in pipeline and drilling equipment as a key priority, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The issue was addressed by Deputy Chairman of Turkmengaz Murad Archaev during the Turkmenistan-China business forum held on April 29 in Ashgabat, which brought together officials and major companies from both countries to explore opportunities for industrial development.

“We see further potential for cooperation in such categories as heavy construction and earthmoving machinery, drilling equipment, drilling rigs, blowout preventer equipment, drilling tools, and pipe products, including drill pipes, tubing and casing pipes, large-diameter pipelines for main gas pipelines, as well as technological equipment for gas treatment and processing facilities, welding and insulation materials, and spare parts for operating facilities,” Archaev said.

In March 2026, Turkmengaz State Concern and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed a contract for the turnkey design and construction of facilities for the development of the fourth phase of the Galkynysh gas field, one of the world’s largest. The project is expected to enable annual production of up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas, supporting the expansion of Turkmenistan’s export capacity. Drilling works for the fourth phase of the field began on April 17.