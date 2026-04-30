Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss co-op in management of state-owned enterprises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijan discussed cooperation and exchange of experience in the management of state-owned enterprises during an international event held in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Finance.

The discussions took place during the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to the “Global Conference on State-Owned Enterprises,” held on April 27–30 at the invitation of the World Bank.

The conference, attended by government representatives from various countries, heads of state-owned enterprises, international financial institutions, and senior representatives of relevant Korean institutions, was organized to strengthen cooperation in public financial management and facilitate the exchange of professional experience.

At the event, Farid Bakhshiyev, Director of the State Enterprises Monitoring Agency under the Ministry of Finance, delivered a presentation on “Implementation of a centralized monitoring system in Azerbaijan,” outlining the country’s achievements in this field and the approaches applied, and responding to participants’ questions.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with Arturo Gutierrez, Global Director for Management at the World Bank, as well as with authorized representatives of the Ministries of Finance and Economy of the Republic of Korea. The discussions focused on studying the Korean experience, regarded as one of the leading practices in public enterprise management, as well as exchanging experience and exploring opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in the monitoring of state-owned enterprises.

At the same time, exchanges of views were held on the management and monitoring of state-owned enterprises during meetings with representatives of similar institutions from various countries.

As part of the conference, the delegation from the Ministry of Finance also conducted study visits to selected state-owned enterprises in the Republic of Korea.