President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to Labor Code and Education Law of Azerbaijan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has approved the Law on amendments to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Law on Education, Trend reports.

The approved law reflects changes introduced by the head of state regarding amendments to the Labor Code and the Law on Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The amendments aim to ensure greater transparency, comparability of results, and higher reliability in the evaluation of educators’ theoretical knowledge, experience, and professional suitability. Instead of attestation, educators will be assessed through certification examinations under special rules, which is expected to support the development of the education network and improve the overall quality of education.

In addition, the certification process предусматриes regular updating of subject knowledge, which will promote continuous professional development of educators and the constant improvement of their professional skills.

Under the presidential decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to approve, within three months, the certification procedure for educators working in state children’s music, arts, and painting schools, as well as other similar state educational institutions, and to inform the President of Azerbaijan accordingly.

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