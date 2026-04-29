Azerbaijan, UAE deepen strategic partnership through joint cooperation committee meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The second meeting of the Cooperation Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was held in Baku on April 28, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and UAE Minister of State Saeed Al Hajeri. Within the framework of the committee’s work, a one-on-one meeting between the co-chairs took place, followed by an expanded session attended by ambassadors of both countries and representatives of relevant state institutions.

During the session, participants reviewed progress achieved since the first committee meeting held in Abu Dhabi last November. Based on reports presented by subcommittees, discussions focused on the development of cooperation across various sectors.

The sides assessed the implementation of the agreed roadmap and work plans, emphasizing the importance of further deepening results-oriented cooperation. They also exchanged views on priority areas for the upcoming period, concrete initiatives, and joint projects.

In addition, the parties agreed on the need to introduce new initiatives, enhance existing mechanisms, and strengthen the institutional framework of cooperation.

Alongside the MFA, the meeting was attended by representatives from Azerbaijan’s ministries of economy, energy, justice, defense, internal affairs, digital development and transport, science and education, culture, and agriculture. Officials from the State Tourism Agency, the Food Safety Agency, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, and AZCON Holding also took part in the discussions.

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