Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss perspectives for consular cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The third round of consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia were held in Belgrade, Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Serbian delegation was led by Natasa Rašević, Acting Assistant to the Serbian Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs.

During the consular consultations, the current state and development prospects of consular cooperation with the Republic of Serbia were reviewed, including the possibility of signing new bilateral documents in the field.

In addition, views were exchanged on the latest innovations in the consular field, including the current experience and mechanisms applied by both countries in the direction of digitalization of consular services, and opportunities for expanding cooperation in this field and mutual application of best practices were considered.

The importance of strengthening relations between the two countries in the fields of migration, justice, education, labor and social protection was also emphasized.

The meeting participants also exchanged views and experiences on the effective provision of consular protection for citizens in crisis situations and the regulation of labor migration.