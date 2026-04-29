ADB approves project on New Generation Border Crossing Points for CAREC countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved the project for Developing New Generation Border Crossing Points for CAREC (the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation) Countries, Trend reports via the Bank.

The regional project covers Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

It is planned to be supported by the Technical Assistance Special Fund in the amount of $1 million.

The TA will support ADB and DMCs with the special focus on CAREC countries in developing border crossing points (BCPs) with climate and innovation focus. The TA will utilize CAREC as a platform to support processing of BCP projects under the BUILD facility, which will finance a series of individual small-value BCP projects along the CAREC corridors. The TA will support: (i) preparation of at least three priority BCP projects in CAREC region including scoping, feasibility studies and due diligence; (ii) conceptualization of a new preparation and implementation approach of the candidate BCP projects of CAREC countries to be processed under the BUILD facility; and (iii) capacity building initiatives for CAREC countries in BCP development and operations.

The project is expected to improve border crossing facilities and procedures. Moreover, time and cost of trade along the CAREC transport network reduced and border crossing points will be improved.