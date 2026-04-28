Kyrgyzstan prepares measures to remove companies from Western sanctions lists

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 28. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has issued instructions to state authorities aimed at mitigating negative consequences and developing comprehensive measures to facilitate the removal of Kyrgyz companies from Western sanctions lists, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

These instructions followed a meeting on the implementation of international sanctions, chaired by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The meeting was attended by representatives of state bodies and relevant agencies. Participants examined the current situation, assessed associated risks, and evaluated the potential consequences of existing restrictions, while also formulating proposals for their gradual removal.

State authorities briefed the Cabinet leadership on ongoing measures to ensure compliance with international obligations, enhance transparency in foreign economic activities, and strengthen oversight of export-import operations.

The discussion emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s continued dialogue with Western partners regarding sanctions-related matters.