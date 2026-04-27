Kazakhstan to integrate sovereign bonds into Euroclear settlement system
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
The international central securities depository Euroclear has begun implementing a project to include sovereign bonds of Kazakhstan in the list of securities.
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