Azerbaijan and EBRD explore strategies for financial market development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed joint initiatives aimed at developing financial markets, Trend reports, citing the CBA.

The Central Bank hosted a meeting with an EBRD delegation led by George Orlov, Director of Financial Institutions for Central Asia, Caucasus, and Türkiye.

The meeting addressed current issues regarding the country’s macroeconomic environment, financial stability, the EBRD’s activities in Azerbaijan, and the current status of implemented projects, as well as ways to improve financial supervision and the regulatory framework.

In addition, the parties exchanged detailed views on joint initiatives aimed at developing financial markets and on opportunities for the EBRD to provide technical assistance to the CBA.