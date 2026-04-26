Mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdara leaves one injured

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. A mine exploded today in the territory of Sirkhavand village in Aghdara district, said the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Trend reports

Vugar Ahmadov, born in 1967 and a resident of Yenibina village of Khojaly district, sustained an injury to his left leg as a result of the explosion of an anti-personnel mine in an area of the former contact line that had not been cleared of mines.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Tartar District Prosecutor’s Office.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General's Office once again called on citizens to observe safety regulations, pay close attention to mine hazard warning signs, and avoid entering unfamiliar or fenced areas.