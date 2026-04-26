President Ilham Aliyev makes post about shooting in Washington

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his X social media page about the shooting in Washington, Trend reports.

"Deeply disturbed by the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. Such acts of violence are unacceptable and must be firmly condemned.

Relieved that President Trump, the First Lady, and all attendees are safe. Wishing them continued safety and well-being," the post reads.

Earlier, a shooting occurred in Washington during an official dinner attended by President Donald Trump at the Washington Hilton hotel.

One Secret Service officer was wounded and taken to the hospital.

According to official reports, the suspect is a 31-year-old man from California.

The detained suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 27.