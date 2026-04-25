Iranian foreign minister holds talks with Pakistan's chief of army staff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with Pakistani Army Chief of Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir during his visit to Islamabad, Trend reports, citing the Iranian MFA.

According to information, the meeting included an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.

Will be updated