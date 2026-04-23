Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad grid branch upgrades transformer fleet
Photo: TATA Power
The completed repairs are expected to lower maintenance and outage-related costs while improving energy efficiency and reliability for regional economic activity.
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