Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General meets with Iranian ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. On April 24, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev received Mojtaba Demirchilou, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Prosecutor General first expressed his condolences to the Iranian side on the death of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as on the loss of a large number of civilians as a result of recent events, and expressed hope for the restoration of peace in the region soon.

He also noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly and brotherly nations, and that ancient historical, cultural, and religious ties exist between our countries. He particularly emphasized that the existing sincere and friendly relations between the heads of state of both countries contribute to the deepening of cooperation in all areas, including the legal sphere.

In addition, the Prosecutor General recalled his working visit to İran in 2022 at the invitation of his counterpart, and also noted the productive meetings with the heads of Iranian law enforcement agencies held at various venues.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, Ambassador Mojtaba Demirchilou spoke about the importance of ties between the two countries, noting his deep appreciation for President Ilham Aliyev’s personal condolences regarding recent events, which he conveyed during a visit to the Iranian Embassy, and for the comprehensive support provided by the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Iranian people.

He noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan was the first to provide humanitarian aid to Iran, and this is of particular significance to the other side. At the same time, the fact that our country is creating conditions for humanitarian aid sent by other countries to pass through its territory is also a friendly gesture and is highly appreciated.

The ambassador also highlighted the importance of further strengthening existing cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan and Iran.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to combating various types of crime, particularly drug trafficking, providing legal assistance in criminal cases, extradition, the transfer of prisoners, and enhancing the effectiveness of activities in these areas. In addition, the parties exchanged views on organizing mutual visits to further develop relations.