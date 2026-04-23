Kazakhstan, ADB discuss prospects for cooperation in energy sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Director General Yevgeniy Zhukov discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via the ministry.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana.

The minister highlighted ADB’s significant contribution to the modernization of Kazakhstan’s energy infrastructure, the introduction of advanced technologies, and the development of sustainable energy solutions.

Special attention was given to the outcomes of negotiations between the Government of Kazakhstan and ADB leadership in March 2026. Following those discussions, a Memorandum was signed providing for the implementation of 15 projects worth approximately $5.5 billion during 2026-2029.

It was noted that one of the key areas of cooperation is the modernization of district heating systems. In this context, the importance of the 2024 Law “On Heat Energy” was emphasized, which established a modern regulatory framework for the development of the sector.

The sides also discussed joint work on developing regional heat supply schemes aimed at improving energy efficiency, reducing losses, and upgrading combined heat and power plants, boiler stations, and heat networks.

Decarbonization efforts and the introduction of modern technologies were also in focus, including gas-based solutions, thermal energy storage systems, and digital management of heating networks.

In addition, the meeting addressed prospects for cooperation in the development of electricity grids, the deployment of Smart Grid technologies, and energy storage systems to enhance grid stability amid the growing share of renewable energy sources.

The document signed in March 2026 opens up opportunities for the implementation of new large-scale projects in the economy. In particular, initiatives are planned in areas such as regional connectivity, strengthening resilience to natural disasters, water resources management, development of housing and communal services, and the residential market of Kazakhstan, among others. The ADB will also continue financing the private sector, including projects in agriculture, transport, logistics, and other key industries.

In addition, a contract was signed between KazAvtoZhol and ADB for the construction of a 102-kilometer bypass road around the city of Saryagash, with access to Uzbekistan via the B. Konysbaev border crossing point.