Central Asia needs joint resource management approaches, Kazakh official says

Photo: Official Information Source of the Prime minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Central Asian region requires the development of joint approaches to the management of water, energy, and land resources, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Iran Sharhan said during the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, Trend reports.

“Sustainable development cannot be ensured within individual states. The Central Asian region requires stronger coordination and the development of joint approaches to managing water, energy, and land resources based on the ‘Nexus’ principle, as well as strengthening transport and infrastructure connectivity,” Sharhan said.

He noted that Kazakhstan highly values its partnership with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which contributes to the implementation of advanced international standards, the improvement of the regulatory environment, and the attraction of long-term investments into infrastructure projects.

“Kazakhstan confirms its openness to expanding cooperation in sustainable infrastructure, green construction, industrial modernization, cross-border logistics, and technological innovation. We are confident that today’s discussion will make a meaningful contribution to the formation of a sustainable, interconnected, and competitive economy for the entire region,”he said.