Turkmenistan launches 4G network along new Mary-Turkmenabat highway section

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 21. Turkmenistan has introduced a 4G mobile communication network along the newly commissioned Mary-Turkmenabat section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway, a major transport artery crossing the country, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The deployment accompanies the launch of the final stretch of the high-speed motorway and reflects a broader push to integrate digital solutions into transport infrastructure.

The network was installed by the national operator Altyn Asyr. The availability of continuous mobile coverage allows drivers and passengers to use navigation services and access digital platforms in real time.

The project is part of Turkmenistan’s wider strategy to enhance logistics performance and position the country as a regional transit hub through the modernization of key infrastructure and the introduction of advanced technologies.

Earlier, Turkmenistan has launched a new state program aimed at accelerating the development of the digital economy from 2026 through 2028. The decision was formalized by a presidential resolution signed on January 30, which approved both the State Program for the Development of the Digital Economy and a roadmap for its implementation. The program is designed to ensure the systematic introduction of digital technologies across key sectors of the economy in line with the national digital development concept.

The strategy outlines a comprehensive vision for large-scale modernization across all sectors, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies and digital systems. It prioritizes the enhancement of digital infrastructure, the expansion of the e-government framework, and the promotion of innovation, while aligning with international best practices.