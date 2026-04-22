Azerbaijan’s Birbank Invest achieves impressive early performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The turnover of Azerbaijan's Birbank Invest has reached $25 million in the nine months, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said at a press conference on the results of the bank for 2025 and its action plans for 2026 today, Trend reports.

"Today, the most valuable assets are those that are in motion, growing, and invested in the future. Guided by this philosophy, we brought a completely new breath of life to Birbank brands last year and introduced Birbank Invest to the public. This project, which we developed together with PASHA Capital Investment Company, is the first independent investment application presented by a bank in Azerbaijan.

This opens great opportunities for both professionals and those who are stepping into the world of investment for the first time. We have simplified and made the investment environment so accessible that the numbers already speak for themselves. Today, it's possible to access global markets with just $1. Our users can benefit from more than 12,000 financial instruments, including leading U.S. companies and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

All this happens with fast digital registration, 24/7 investment opportunities, insurance up to $500,000, and high security standards. Although a very short time has passed, we have already gained the trust of nearly 100,000 of our users, and the fact that the turnover exceeds $25 million shows that our society has long been ready for this transformation," he emphasized.