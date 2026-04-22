Fabricated allegations on Azerbaijan mean attempt to influence international opinion - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The fabricated allegations regarding Azerbaijan are an attempt to influence international opinion, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Intellectual Property Agency Kamran Imanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a conference on the theme "Ancient texts and classical sources expose Armenian forgeries and fabrications or about ancient Turan and proto-Turkic tribes in the territories of Asia Minor and their relations with the Caucasus" being held in Baku on the occasion of the World Book and Copyright Day.

The official noted that the Second Karabakh War provided a clear answer regarding the identity and national consciousness of the Azerbaijani nation.

According to him, if Armenians were an autochthonous population, the lands wouldn't have been so devastated and razed to the ground.

"Dozens of local and foreign scientists have presented scientific evidence regarding the concept of Azerbaijan and its antiquity. The Second Karabakh War regarding the identity and national consciousness of our nation revealed this reality with complete clarity," he said.

He added that the Hay-Armenian forgeries and fabrications are not limited to the history of Armenia.

"The Hay-Armenian propaganda group does not hesitate to distort the history and heritage of neighboring peoples, including the Azerbaijani people," Imanov emphasized.

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