Azerbaijan's cotton exports and imports gain traction for 3M2026
Azerbaijan's cotton exports and imports saw growth in the first quarter of 2026. Exports increased both in value and volume compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, cotton imports also rose significantly during the same period.
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