U.S. President Donald Trump warns of Iran’s economic meltdown

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Iran is collapsing financially, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social, Trend reports.

"They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately- Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day," he added.

According to Trump, under the current circumstances, the Iranian authorities are having difficulty paying salaries to public sector employees on time.

"Military and Police are complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS," Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.