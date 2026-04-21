Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, grew by $6.02, or 5.76%, on April 20 from the previous level, coming in at $110.51 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $6.06, or 5.98%, to $107.39 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $6.53, or 8.92%, to $79.73 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea decreased by $6.7, or 6.75%, to $105.96 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.