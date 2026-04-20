Iran says it attacked US ships over captured vessel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Iran's military said it launched drone strikes on US warships in retaliation for the seizure of a vessel belonging to the Islamic Republic, a representative of the central headquarters of Iran's Khatam al-Anbia said, Trend reports.

According to him, the vessel detained by the US military was heading from China to the Gulf of Oman. It is reported that the US side, violating the ceasefire, opened fire on it and disabled its navigation system.

Following this, Tehran stated that Iran attacked US ships using drones.

The headquarters representative also emphasized that the republic's armed forces intend to continue to respond to actions that Iran calls "piracy" and attacks by the United States.