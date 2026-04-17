Georgia offers glimpse into plant growing and fruit production outcomes for 2025
Georgia's 2025 fruit production saw mixed results, with declines in certain categories offset by growth in nuts, subtropical fruits, and berries, alongside a strong performance in grape production.
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