Today, new dynamics emerge in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations - Armenian Deputy FM

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Today, a fundamentally new dynamic is emerging in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Kostanyan highlighted a shift toward dialogue and future-oriented engagement.

“We are now witnessing a completely different dynamic. Today, the focus is already on the possibilities of a shared future and genuine dialogue. It is also symbolic that representatives of four countries from the region are sitting at the same table today, discussing prospects for cooperation,” he said.

Kostanyan noted that the South Caucasus is currently one of the more stable regions globally.

“Amid disrupted logistics and supply chains in various parts of the world, as well as ongoing conflicts and wars, the region is demonstrating resilience.

However, this stability is not guaranteed forever. It is now crucial to act swiftly and wisely to transform existing competitive advantages into tangible economic and political outcomes. Following the achievement of peace, made possible by the political will and discipline of the parties, it is necessary to move to a new stage, toward practical political decisions, open negotiations, and the creation of additional links between the countries of the region,” he added.

According to Kostanyan, this also involves shaping the South Caucasus into a key hub of economic connectivity between Europe, Central Asia, and the Far East.

“Ultimately, peace and stability form the essential foundation for the region’s development,” he said.

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