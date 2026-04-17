Armenia, US working on establishing TRIPP company for infrastructure development

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Armenia and the United States are working on the creation of a TRIPP company to develop infrastructure projects, Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, told Azerbaijani journalists on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to him, work is currently underway on the financial and institutional basis of the project.

"At present, we are working on identifying the financing model and determining how to establish the TRIP company, which is expected to be registered in Armenia. This is an active and ongoing process," he said.