Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Armenia, US working on establishing TRIPP company for infrastructure development

Economy Materials 17 April 2026 20:12 (UTC +04:00)
Armenia, US working on establishing TRIPP company for infrastructure development

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Armenia and the United States are working on the creation of a TRIPP company to develop infrastructure projects, Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, told Azerbaijani journalists on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to him, work is currently underway on the financial and institutional basis of the project.

"At present, we are working on identifying the financing model and determining how to establish the TRIP company, which is expected to be registered in Armenia. This is an active and ongoing process," he said.

Latest

Latest

Read more