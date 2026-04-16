Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss co-op in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy security and sustainable energy were discussed in Turkmenistan, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"I was pleased to take part in the scientific and practical conference on the topic "Turkmenistan - People's Republic of China: 20 years of strategic partnership in the gas sector", held in Ashgabat on April 16, 2026, at the invitation of the State Minister of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the State Concern "Turkmengas" Maksat Babayev. The conference featured an interesting exchange of views on the prospects for the development of the gas sector, energy security, and opportunities for cooperation in the area of ​​sustainable energy," the publication notes.