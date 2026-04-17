IMF and Azerbaijan discuss pathways to robust macroeconomic stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan discussed macroeconomic stability with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports, citing the Central Bank (CBA).

According to the report, a delegation led by Aliyar Mammadyarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, took part in a meeting with Bo Li, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), organized as part of the Spring Meetings in the U.S.

In his remarks, Aliyar Mammadyarov briefed the meeting participants on ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability in Azerbaijan, supporting sustainable development, and the current status of projects implemented at the initiative and with the assistance of the IMF.

The meeting, attended by finance ministers and central bank governors from the Caucasus and Central Asia, discussed the economic risks and challenges facing the region, as well as issues related to the policies and reforms needed to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability.