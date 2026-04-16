Azerbaijan estimates motor gasoline production in 3M2026
Azerbaijan's production of motor gasoline declined in the first two months of 2026 compared to the previous year. This decrease reflects a reduction in output over the period. The country's gasoline reserves as of April 1 were also reported.
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