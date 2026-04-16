Azerbaijan, Latvia, ink final protocol of 9th meeting of joint intergovernmental commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. A protocol was signed following the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“We held the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation in Shusha. During the meeting, we reiterated Azerbaijan's strong commitment to continuing to deepen relations with Latvia and our confidence that there is great potential for expanding cooperation. There is significant potential for cooperation between our countries in the areas of increasing investment opportunities, diversifying trade, animal husbandry, forestry, e-government, increasing student exchange, transport and logistics, agro-processing, wood processing, air cargo transportation, the film industry, and information technologies.

The signing of the protocol from the 9th joint intergovernmental commission meeting will significantly strengthen our strategic partnership,” the publication reads.