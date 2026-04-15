EDB gets "A-" ESG rating from Chinese sustainable finance agency CCXGF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has received an "A-" ESG rating from China Chengxin Green Finance Technology (CCXGF), Trend reports via EDB.

CCXGF, a specialized agency in sustainable finance and part of the China Chengxin International Credit Rating (CCXI) group - China's oldest and largest credit rating agency by domestic market share - conducted the assessment.

The rating covers the Bank's performance across environmental (E), social (S), and governance (G) dimensions, analyzing 13 key areas. The agency highlighted the systematic integration of ESG principles into the EDB's strategy, including the evaluation of projects' contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the bank's strategy, at least 25% of its project portfolio should make a significant contribution to the SDGs by 2026.

The agency particularly emphasized the bank's strong results in green financing. By the end of 2025, the volume of the EDB's green portfolio exceeded $2 billion. High marks were also given for environmental management and the quality of greenhouse gas emissions disclosure.