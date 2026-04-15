Azerbaijan and U.S. hold key discussions on TRIPP project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan and the United States held talks on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with the delegations led by Rebecca Neff, the Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary in the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, and Sarah Leming, the Country Manager for Europe and Eurasia at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency. During the meeting, we highlighted the elevation of Azerbaijan–U.S. relations to the level of a strategic partnership and the favorable environment created to strengthen economic relations.

We also discussed the energy corridors, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), the economic and commercial components of the Strategic Partnership Charter, as well as opportunities for U.S. companies to participate in infrastructure, transport, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and other priority projects being implemented in our country," the publication reads.

On August 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C., President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration, with the participation of the President of the U.S., Donald Trump. The document provides for the commissioning of the Zangezur Corridor (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) as part of the restoration of regional relations. In addition, the foreign ministers of the two countries initialed an Agreement on “Peace and Inter-State Relations.”

In January 2026, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project.