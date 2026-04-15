Kazakhstan, World Bank discuss investment priorities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 15. Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani, as well as representatives of the World Bank Group, discussed cooperation priorities and new investment projects, Trend reports via Kazakh Government.

The meeting took place as part of preparations for a presentation of Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities during the visit of the Kazakh delegation to the U.S.

During the talks, the sides noted that Kazakhstan highly values its strategic partnership with the World Bank. Since 1993, more than 50 projects worth over $8 billion have been implemented in Kazakhstan in areas including transport, education, environment, green technologies, and digitalization.

The sides confirmed readiness to further expand cooperation, including discussions on an upcoming infrastructure investment program scheduled for May.

The World Bank Group is currently preparing a new Country Partnership Framework for Kazakhstan for the next six years. The strategy will define key priority areas of support, guiding cooperation between the World Bank Group and the Government of Kazakhstan. It will focus on reducing poverty and improving shared prosperity through a full range of financial and analytical instruments, including investment financing, policy-based budget support, guarantees, as well as advisory and analytical services.