Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament attends opening ceremony of 152nd IPU Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, currently on a working visit to Türkiye's Istanbul, has taken part in the opening ceremony of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The event featured speeches by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Numan Kurtulmuş, IPU President Tulia Ackson, IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong, and United Nations Resident Coordinator Babatunde Ahonsi, who highlighted the relevance of the discussions and wished success to the assembly.